x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Lyft offers 50 percent discount on rides to the voting booth on Tuesday

Riders who enter the code VOTE22 on the Lyft app are eligible for the discount from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

More Videos

YORK, Pa. — If you need a ride to the polls on Election Day, Lyft has got you covered.

The ride-sharing service said Monday it is offering a 50 percent discount on all rides to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8. 

Just pre-load the code VOTE22 before Election Day on the Lyft app to get the discount, Lyft said.

“We believe that everyone’s voice – and vote – deserves to be heard, and transportation should never be a barrier,” Lyft says on its website. “That’s why this Election Day, Lyft is helping more people roll to the polls with access to discounted rideshare, bikeshare, and scooter rides.”

The half-off discount -- up to $10 -- is available Tuesday during voting hours in every time zone, Lyft said. 

In Pennsylvania, the voting booths will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Go here to find your polling place.

For more information on Lyft's discount offer, visit the Lyft website.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app

Before You Leave, Check This Out