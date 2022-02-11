Lyft offers 50 percent discount on rides to the voting booth on Tuesday

Riders who enter the code VOTE22 on the Lyft app are eligible for the discount from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

YORK, Pa. — If you need a ride to the polls on Election Day, Lyft has got you covered.

The ride-sharing service said Monday it is offering a 50 percent discount on all rides to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Just pre-load the code VOTE22 before Election Day on the Lyft app to get the discount, Lyft said.

“We believe that everyone’s voice – and vote – deserves to be heard, and transportation should never be a barrier,” Lyft says on its website. “That’s why this Election Day, Lyft is helping more people roll to the polls with access to discounted rideshare, bikeshare, and scooter rides.”

The half-off discount -- up to $10 -- is available Tuesday during voting hours in every time zone, Lyft said.

In Pennsylvania, the voting booths will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Go here to find your polling place.