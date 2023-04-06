Dave Merrick is raising awareness of veteran suicide while also raising money for the Navy Seal Foundation.

HAZLETON, Pa. — Navy veteran Dave Merrick is running with a purpose.

He was participating in the Navy Seal 4 x4 x48 Challenge.

It consists of running four miles every four hours for 48 hours straight.

The challenge is a way to raise awareness of veteran suicide while also raising money for the Navy Seal Foundation.

"The community has been great. A lot of people have come out, walked with me, walked a couple laps, had a couple of people come out and do two different segments with me. I'm really overwhelmed by the support and generosity of the northeast Pennsylvania area," Merrick said.

Merrick's goal was to raise ten thousand dollars by the end of the challenge; at last check, he was up to $7,500.