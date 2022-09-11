Luzerne County Manager resigns following voting paper problems

Randy Robertson, who became manager in June, stunned an overflow crowd by announcing that he will resign.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Tuesday's election problems at the polls in Luzerne County have claimed their first casualty.

At a meeting, the new county manager stunned an overflow crowd by announcing that he will resign.

"As I told them from the very moment I got here from Colorado, my family comes first and I thought it would be in the best interest to move on," said Randy Robertson, former Luzerne County Manager.

Robertson, who was brought in as Luzerne County Manager in June, made the announcement just a day after an embarrassing error that saw dozens of polling places across the county run out of paper for election day ballots.

"You had people driving around the county purchasing paper at Staples delivering because you can only use the 80-pound weight paper," said Jamie Walsh, Sweet Valley.

Other concerns ranged from the security of ballots to the lack of response from the Luzerne County election bureau.

Some even called for the resignation of other officials.

"And we actually did turn away voters from voting if we didn't have the proper answer and when we called to get the proper answer, we still couldn't get it," said Deborah Jordan, Conyngham Township poll worker.

"There are counters on all the machines and a poll, but for every election, so you know on average how many voters come through polling place; therefore, you know how much paper you need; there is no excuse," added Brian Dwyer of Larksville.

"I'm embarrassed at this county, and if some people don't get fired over this, maybe we need to get a new council," said Bob McMillian of Union Township.

Randy Robertson will remain in his job until sometime around the first of the year.

County council will immediately begin the process to find his replacement.