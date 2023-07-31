Luzerne County man charged in $350,000 COVID fraud

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Luzerne County faces fraud charges after allegedly stealing $350,000 from the federal government.

Investigators say, Daniel Wasielewski, 58, of Wilkes-Barre, filed fraudulent applications for COVID-related programs like the Payment Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury and Disaster Loans (EIDLs).

Instead of using the funds on business expenses, Wasielewski and others allegedly used them to purchase cryptocurrency and on other personal expenses.