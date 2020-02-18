Lt. Governor faces Friday deadline to respond to Twitter dispute, or possibly face legal action

2 people are claiming Lt. Governor John Fetterman didn't have a right to block them, despite what was said regarding a picture of his wife

Lt. Governor John Fetterman has until Friday to respond to two individuals who are demanding that he unblock them from his personal Twitter account and issue an apology.

Attorney Marc Scaringi issued a letter to Fetterman's Harrisburg office threatening legal action on behalf of his clients Sean Guay (@sguay09 on Twitter) of Hummelstown and Jason Lindemuth (J_therepublican on Twitter) of Harrisburg.

The Lt. Governor has both a personal and government Twitter account. But, the law firm claims Fetterman's personal twitter account is a de facto government twitter account and the government cannot block free speech.The letter also cites similar cases brought against other public officials such as President Donald Trump and US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who have faced legal issues as well for blocking people on Twitter.

The Lt. Governor argues however on Twitter no one is blocked from his government account.

He added on his personal Twitter, "to those of you who feel the need to proactively demean my wife and kids, or inject Islamaphobic, dog-whistling blog posts in a thread about her Carnaval outfit, you ALWAYS have my official Twitter account to be as awful as you need to be."

The dispute began when Jason Lindemuth commented on a photo the Lt. Governor posted of his wife, Second Lady of Pennsylvania Gisele Fetterman, in a Carnaval do Brasil outfit. Gisele Fetterman is a native of Brazil.

