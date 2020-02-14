Lowe's will host hiring events at all Central Pennsylvania stores on Feb. 19

The home improvement retailer said it is looking to add more than 420 new associates for the spring at stores in the Harrisburg, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York area

HARRISBURG, Pa. — As spring approaches, ushering in the busiest portion of the home improvement season, Lowe's stores across Central Pennsylvania are expecting to hire more than 420 associates, the company said in a press release Friday.

Lowe's will host walk-in hiring events at all of its stores in the Harrisburg, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York areas on Wednesday as part of a plan to bring in more than 53,000 new associates nationwide, the home improvement retailer said.

On Wednesday, Feb. 19, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., candidates can visit their local Lowe's store to apply for available positions, and may receive on-the-spot offers during the open interview process, the company said.

Lowe’s is hiring for full-time, part-time and seasonal roles, including lawn and garden associates, department supervisors, cashiers, sales specialists, pro customer service associates, merchandise service associates, stockers and loaders.

All hourly associates are eligible to participate in Lowe’s quarterly bonus program and benefit from competitive pay and a 10 percent employee discount.

Last year, approximately 50 percent of seasonal hires transitioned into permanent part-time and full-time positions, the store said.

Lowe’s full-time and part-time associates can take advantage of comprehensive health and wellness benefits, incentive programs, 401(k), a discounted stock purchase plan, tuition reimbursement and paid volunteer time.

Lowe’s also offers Track to the Trades, a company-funded certification program to help part-time and full-time associates pursue careers in the skilled trades, such as plumbing, electrical or HVAC.