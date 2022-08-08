x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Police searching for missing Dauphin County teen

Antonio Natal left his home on the morning of Aug. 8 and has not returned home.
Credit: CrimeWatch

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Lower Paxton Township Police Department is requesting the public's help in locating a missing teen. 

Antonio Natal left his home on the morning of Aug. 8 and has not returned home. 

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, red shorts, and white shoes and was on a black bicycle, but may have changed clothing. 

Authorities believe Natal may be in the area of the Harrisburg mall. 

Any active sightings should be reported immediately to 911. Non-active tips can be submitted through the CRIMEWATCH website or called into the Lower Paxton Township station at 717-657-5656. 

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Dauphin County brewery announces closure, citing COVID-19

Before You Leave, Check This Out