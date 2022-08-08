Police searching for missing Dauphin County teen

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Lower Paxton Township Police Department is requesting the public's help in locating a missing teen.
Antonio Natal left his home on the morning of Aug. 8 and has not returned home.
He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, red shorts, and white shoes and was on a black bicycle, but may have changed clothing.
Authorities believe Natal may be in the area of the Harrisburg mall.
Any active sightings should be reported immediately to 911. Non-active tips can be submitted through the CRIMEWATCH website or called into the Lower Paxton Township station at 717-657-5656.