Police searching for missing Dauphin County teen

Antonio Natal left his home on the morning of Aug. 8 and has not returned home.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Lower Paxton Township Police Department is requesting the public's help in locating a missing teen.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, red shorts, and white shoes and was on a black bicycle, but may have changed clothing.

Authorities believe Natal may be in the area of the Harrisburg mall.