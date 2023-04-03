Lower Dauphin superintendent submits resignation

The Lower Dauphin School Board is expected to address Superintendent Robert Schultz's resignation at Monday night's meeting.

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. — Lower Dauphin School District officials confirmed that Superintendent Robert Schultz has submitted his resignation, which will take effect at the end of the school year.

Shultz's letter to the school board, provided by an LDSD spokesperson reads as follows:

"On Friday, March 31, I submitted my letter of resignation as Superintendent and my last official day will be Friday, June 2, 2023.

It has been my honor to serve as the educational leader of Lower Dauphin for the past 5 years. As you may know, I have had the privilege of working in the Lower Dauphin School District for 17 of the 31 years of my career in education. Over those years, I have had the opportunity to work with outstanding educators and Board Members who care about their students. And, to work in a community that cares deeply about their school district.

The Lower Dauphin is a very special place and I am sure the School Board will appoint a Superintendent who will lead this district forward to continued success."

Schultz's resignation follows complaints of racism and discriminatory speech at Lower Dauphin High School.

In a statement released by the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission on March 23, the organization shared they are aware of allegations of discrimination at the Lower Dauphin School District.

“As the state’s civil rights enforcement agency, PHRC will not overlook its responsibility,” said PHRC Executive Director Chad Dion Lassiter, MSW. “I urge anyone who believes they have experienced discrimination or hate to contact the PHRC, and we will review the situation to see if any laws were violated.

"The PHRC also extends an offer to the Lower Dauphin School District to provide bias and cultural sensitivity training for staff and students. These types of trainings have been offered to schools in the past who have had similar challenges," he continued.

The school board held a meeting on March 27 to address the current climate at the school and provide a path forward.