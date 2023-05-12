x
Lower Dauphin High School dismissing early due to 'flying ants'

The school says that the flying ants in the cafeteria would prevent them from serving lunch, leading to the early dismissal.
Neighbors asking more of Lower Dauphin School District after third teacher charged

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — No, it's not the dog ate my homework, but rather, the flying ants are causing an early dismissal.

Seriously.

Today, Lower Dauphin High School announced that they are dismissing students at 10:30 a.m. on May 12 due to "flying ants in the high school cafeteria, which will prevent us from having lunch."

The other schools in the district will remain in session and be dismissed at their regular times, according to the announcement.

There is no word if classes will resume on Monday.

