Lower Allen Township police looking for suspects who allegedly stole items from vehicles and used credit cards at multiple locations

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Lower Allen Township Police Department is looking for two suspects who entered vehicles and allegedly stole items, including credit cards, and used them at multiple locations.

Police say on Aug. 21 at around 8:20 p.m., they were dispatched to a call from a woman who reported a theft from her vehicle and then a subsequent fraudulent card purchase.

The woman discovered that someone had entered her vehicle and stole her purse and other items, valued around $185. Authorities say the individual used her credit card at multiple locations between 12:30 a.m. and 1:46 a.m. for purchases that totaled $102.

On Aug. 24, around 10:51 a.m., another woman reported a similar incident in which her vehicle had been entered, purse stolen and her credit card fraudulently used. Officials say her card was used around 2:33 a.m. for purchases totaling $41.