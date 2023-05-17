Lower Allen police warn of scam using 'spoofed' department phone number

The scammers reportedly made multiple phone calls to the victim and even spoofed their phone number to match the phone number of the Bureau of Police, 717-657-5656.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Lower Paxton Township Police are warning residents of a reported phone scam.

According to the department, officers took a report of a phone scam where an individual or individuals identified themselves to the victim as federal agents.

The scammer requested money from the victim in the form of gift cards to pay off "active warrants," according to police.

The scammers made multiple phone calls to the victim and even spoofed their phone number to match the phone number of the Bureau of Police, 717-657-5656.

Lower Paxton police are reminding the public that they will never request any type of payment in the form of gift cards.

Scammers are often very convincing, demanding and may even portray themselves as helpful. The public is encouraged to contact the police if they are ever contacted under suspicious circumstances where a request for non-typical payment is made, such as gift cards, Bitcoin or a wire transfer.