Hellam Township residents express outrage over proposed truck stop

In a Hellam Township board meeting on Thursday, residents expressed concerns over a proposed Love's truck stop off of Route 30.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — "This is pretty important to us, and it seems like you guys don't care at all," said Michael Bray, a resident in Hellam Township, York County.

Residents like Bray and his wife Brandi are not happy about a proposed truck stop in their neighborhood.

"I don't need trucks coming in with jake brakes at all hours of the day and night to exit our property," said Brandi Bray.

The Brays have lived in Hellam Township for years, their home sitting near Kreutz Creek.

"We all know when it flooded three years ago, right?" asked Brandi Bray. "We still haven't fixed that issue, right?"

Love's Travel Stops is proposing to build a truck stop on 35 acres of land just off of Route 30 in Hellam Township. The Brays fear this will only add to the ongoing issue of flooding.

"We are working with Pa. DEP [Department of Environmental Protection], we are working with the township engineer to model and map all of our plans to mitigate that flooding issue," said Chad Bruner, a Love's representative.

Other residents shared further concerns in a township board meeting on Thursday.

"You've got 50 diesel trucks there, half of what is proposed idling, what noise is that going to produce?" asked one attendee. "...It is just going to produce an echo?"