CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A New Oxford woman is desperate to find her wedding ring, after she lost it at the Chambersburg IceFest.

Its owner, Petah Sipling, noticed the ring was missing on January 31st, 2020 after attending the festival. The ring is made of 2.5 kt diamonds, gold, and silver.

Sipling has had the wedding band for 25 years and says it is one-of-a-kind.