Looking for a Christmas tree? The Colonial Park Fire Company is selling them

Trees are for sale Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Colonial Park Fire Company is currently selling Christmas Trees at their firehouse.

Trees are for sale Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m., except when an emergency incident occurs.

Their Douglas Fir trees range in price from $40 to $55 and Fraser Fir trees range from $50 to $70.

Once picked out, the Colonial Park Fire Company staff can wrap your Christmas tree in netting to assist with transport to your house. The company then uses a tree shaker to remove loose needles and can drill the tree stump for your tree stand if requested. The company also has tree stands and skirts.