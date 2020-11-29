Looking for a Christmas tree? The Colonial Park Fire Company is selling them

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Colonial Park Fire Company is currently selling Christmas Trees at their firehouse.
Trees are for sale Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m., except when an emergency incident occurs.
Their Douglas Fir trees range in price from $40 to $55 and Fraser Fir trees range from $50 to $70.
Once picked out, the Colonial Park Fire Company staff can wrap your Christmas tree in netting to assist with transport to your house. The company then uses a tree shaker to remove loose needles and can drill the tree stump for your tree stand if requested. The company also has tree stands and skirts.
Fire company officials say the Christmas tree fundraiser is their biggest fundraiser. Each year, over 500 Christmas trees are sold with all revenue directly supporting the operational budget of the Colonial Park Fire Company, officials said.