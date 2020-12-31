Looking back at 2020: Here are the 10 most-viewed stories of the year on FOX43.com

From COVID-19 to crime, here are the stories that compelled our readers over the last 12 months.

As 2020 comes to an end, it's a time to look back at the year that was in Central Pennsylvania.

Here are the 10 most popular local stories on FOX43.com over the past year.

(We should acknowledge one glaring omission on this list -- the disappearance of Amish teen Linda Stoltzfoos in Lancaster County. While none of the individual posts written about her disappearance and the efforts to find her on FOX43.com were among the most-viewed in 2020, more than 275,000 people viewed our coverage, making her disappearance one of the most compelling stories of the past year.)

Hey, everybody loves a story about unexpected money, right? Well, this August 20 story from Jackie De Tore, about how millions of people got a deposit in their bank accounts from the IRS, garnered more than 930,000 total pageviews this year.

(No, it wasn't another stimulus payment; it was an interest payment the IRS owed 14 million people on their tax refunds, and it averaged about 18 bucks.)

A total of 222,991 people viewed this July 14 story about the charges filed against Elizabeth Pennypacker in East Pennsboro Township.

This Feb. 3 story was viewed by more than just under 200,000 people -- 199,097, to be exact. Scott Orvis, 37, of Dover Township, was charged with multiple counts of felony aggravated assault and two counts of disarming a law enforcement officer in the incident, which occurred around 1 a.m. on the 100 block of South Pine Street in Red Lion. While allegedly resisting arrest during a domestic incident, police said Orvis grabbed a Taser device from a State Police trooper and fired it, hitting the trooper in the shoulder.

Nearly 177,000 people viewed this March 29 story about State Sen. Doug Mastriano's legislative attempt to open all statewide businesses during Gov. Tom Wolf's shutdown in the early days of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Pennsylvania Healthy Citizens and Healthy Businesses Back to Work Initiative would have allowed all businesses to reopen as long as they follow CDC mitigation guidelines, subject to inspection by the Department of Health and local law enforcement.

A total of 143,995 people viewed this July 7 story explaining the difference between a law and a mandate provided by Daniel Mallinson, an assistant professor of political administration at Penn State Harrisburg, in the days after Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine issued a statewide mask mandate.

Mallinson told FOX43's Chelsea Koerbler that a law, mandate and order essentially all have the same power to be enforced -- but it's how they came to be that differs.

A total of 143,846 people viewed this Feb. 9 story out of Lebanon County about a family's beloved German shepherd mix that was shot and killed by a member of a neighboring rifle range in Swatara Township.

The shooting range member said he thought the dog was a coyote.

This Feb. 2020 update to a story that originated from Lancaster County in Oct. 2019 was viewed by 121,690 people. Megan Tomlinson claimed she spent four days in the hospital after biting into metal fragments in chicken fries she bought at a Manheim Township Burger King, but the restaurant chain and its insurance company denied any liability.

Testing indicated the metal fragments had not been cooked with raw chicken or breading. It also showed the metal didn't come from any machinery.

This June 18 story about Governor Tom Wolf's reminder to Pennsylvanians that facemasks were required to enter any business during the commonwealth's phased reopening from the COVID-19 shutdown was viewed by 120,342 people.

This July 29 story about the PIAA's decision to allow the fall sports season to begin while adhering to state COVID-19 safety guidelines that banned gatherings of more than 250 people at outdoor events was viewed by 117,227 people.