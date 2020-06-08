A longtime boxing gym in York County is going to auction in September

The operator of Lincolnway Sportscenter is trying to raise enough money to buy the building, garnering support from the community the gym has served for 26 years.

WEST YORK, Pa. — The Lincolnway Sportscenter boxing gym in West York, York County holds a lot of history. Some professional boxers got their start at the non-profit gym. It has also served as an after-school program for underprivileged kids.

“We welcome anybody, and we treat them like family. They learn not just boxing, but I try to teach them things about life and discipline,” said Julio Alvarez, trainer and operator of Lincolnway.

Now, the community staple of nearly 30 years is in jeopardy. The building, which is owned by the West York Area School District and rented by Alvarez, is set to be auctioned off next month. The School Board of Directors signed a contract with an auctioneer at their July 28 meeting.

A longtime boxing gym in West York is going to auction next month. Trainer and operator at Lincolnway Sportscenter has 7 weeks to raise enough money to try and buy the building. He’s garnered support from the community to help fundraise. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/PklH9eeTk2 — Rachel Yonkunas (@RachelYonkunas) August 6, 2020

“It was devastating because they should’ve come to us first. Then, we would have found ways to keep the building,” Alvarez explained.

Instead, Alvarez has seven weeks to raise enough money to try and buy the building. He has garnered support from gym members and strangers, who are pitching in to help fundraise.

“It makes me feel real good because I know I’m not alone in this,” Alvarez said.

Lincolnway is known for turning big dreams into reality. Tre’Sean Wiggins traveled from Johnstown, Cambria County to train with Alvarez at the gym.

The Pennsylvania State Super Lightweight champion has spent the last six weeks training for one of the biggest fights of his career—the World Boxing Association (WBA) Intercontinental title in Daytona Beach, Florida on August 15.

“That would put me in the top 10,” said Wiggins.

Wiggins has been boxing for 13 years. He believes he would not be where he is today without Alvarez and the camaraderie at Lincolnway.

“We need to keep this gym open. This is home for a lot of people and it’s a home away from home for me,” added Wiggins.

The boxing gym is scheduled to go up for auction on September 26. Alvarez plans to attend the auction with as much money as he is able to raise, hoping it will be enough to make him the highest bidder.