Long's Park Summer Live Concert Series cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Long's Park Summer Live Concert Series has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.
The Long's Park Ampitheater Foundation announced the cancellation of the series today.
It was set to run from June 7 through August 30 at Long's Park.
“This is a heart-wrenching decision,” said Brad Zuke, Foundation Board Member and Music Committee Chair, via press release. “We know that a lot of folks in our community are hoping the concerts will go on, and have told us they needed something to look forward to once life got back to normal. Our volunteers pressed on and recruited a fantastic lineup of performers. However, under current guidelines, concerts such as ours are not allowed, and there is no definite time frame for when they will be allowed. We certainly accept that large gatherings are not in the best interest of public health, and we’re going to do our part to help Lancaster through this pandemic. Sadly, that means no live music in the park this summer.”
Despite the cancellation of the in-person Summer Music Series, the group is working on "exclusive content that will be shared only on the Long's Park Ampitheater Foundation's social media platforms and website."
For more information and to stay up-to-date, you can visit the Long's Park website here.