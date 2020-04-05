Long's Park Summer Live Concert Series cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

“This is a heart-wrenching decision,” said Brad Zuke, Foundation Board Member and Music Committee Chair, via press release. “We know that a lot of folks in our community are hoping the concerts will go on, and have told us they needed something to look forward to once life got back to normal. Our volunteers pressed on and recruited a fantastic lineup of performers. However, under current guidelines, concerts such as ours are not allowed, and there is no definite time frame for when they will be allowed. We certainly accept that large gatherings are not in the best interest of public health, and we’re going to do our part to help Lancaster through this pandemic. Sadly, that means no live music in the park this summer.”