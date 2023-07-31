Long's Park in Lancaster opens new wetlands area

The new wetlands will help improve water quality in the park's pond and nearby creeks and streams.

LANCASTER, Pa. — After six months of construction, the wetlands project at Long’s Park is now open to the public, allowing water and people to flow toward the new marshes.

“I was excited because it was a new feature at the park," said Chris Ruch, who frequently walks in Long's Park with his dog.

Ruch says he’s been watching the development of the project for the past few months. He hopes the wetlands will bring more activity to the north side of the park.

“Previously this was just a field, so not very interesting and not very shaded," said Ruch. "I’m hoping some wildlife show up."

Beyond recreation, the wetlands hope to bring in more wildlife and improve water quality. Angela Brackbill, the water resources engineer for Lancaster, says the marshes will help filter out stormwater and runoff that comes from Route 30 and other nearby areas.

“These all work together as like a natural treatment system, and they use all different kind of chemical and natural processes to reduce sediment," said Brackbill.

The filtered water will help increase water quality in Long’s Park Pond, as well as the nearby Conestoga River.

“Every little bit we remove here is a bit that doesn’t find its way into the food system and the ecosystem downstream," said Ryan Hunter with the Lancaster Parks and Recreation Department.

Ruch believes the project is a win-win for Long’s Park and the environment.

“Benefitting the environment is a great thing. The more we can do the better," said Ruch.