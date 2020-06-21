'Longest Day' raises Alzheimer's Disease awareness

Thousands of people in our area and around the country spend the "longest day" fighting Alzheimer's disease.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Alzheimer's Association held its annual event called "The Longest Day" on Saturday.

The event featured plenty of fundraising activities across the country to bring awareness and shine a light on a disease that affects more than 5 million Americans.

"The Longest Day is the day with the most light, the summer solstice. And so on this day, across Pennsylvania and across the country, people come together to put their creativity and passion to work," said Clay Jacobs, executive director of Alzheimer's Association Greater PA Chapter, "They do it to raise funds and awareness to support care, support and research doing things that they love."

Black Gryphon located in Mt. Joy Township, joined the efforts by partnering with the Greater Pennsylvania Chapter of Alzheimer's Asociation.

The local restaurant donated 100% of the proceeds for every sale of its IPA featured in the event.

Fundraising continues through August.