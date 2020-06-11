York County Board of Elections reviews long wait times at East Manchester Township polling location

The York County BOE determined the long wait times were attributed to provisional ballot procedures, social distancing and room capacity requirements.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Complaints of long wait times at a York County polling location on Tuesday prompted a closer look from York County Board of Election (BOE) officials.

The York County BOE and Northeastern School District announced Friday they determined the use of Northeastern Middle School for East Manchester Township's polling place was not responsible for long lines experienced by voters.

Instead, the county determined the long wait times were a direct result of the required procedures for casing of provisional ballots and the process for the spoiling of the mail-in ballots. Add that to social distancing and room capacity requirements the elections board was directed to follow from state and federal health officials which contributed to the delays, according to the joint statement from York County BOE and Northeastern School District.

Despite the delays, York County BOE president Julie Wheeler and Superintendent Stacey Sidle said the voters made the best of the situation and were in good spirits.

York County Board of Elections will continue to investigate the root causes of the delays, and is committed to ensuring a safe and secure voting environment for East Manchester Township residents, according to the joint statement.