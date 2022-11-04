Diary from 1938 returned to family in Luzerne County

The 1938 diary of Donald D. Meeker has been returned to his family after it was found more than 20 years ago.

Example video title will go here for this video

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The 1938 diary of Donald D. Meeker has been returned to rightful hands after being found by the grandchild of Lisa Coolbaugh years ago.

"And now I will return it, you know, and so, back to you, 1938, and I've had it for years. My grandson was only 7 at the time, and he'll be 30 as August," said Linda.

"And my kids say, 'Mom is she charging you for this?' I don't know, but if she does, I will buy my way," Mary Anne Meeker laughed.

Last week, Linda posted online about having the diary. Newswatch 16 spoke with her about it, and it only took a matter of hours for her to be connected with the author's daughter-in-law.

"I thought, 'Oh, my God, Donald D Meeker, Murray Street. That's our Pop Pop!'" said Mary Anne.

Going through the journal brings back memories, including stories her late husband George told her about his father's 1934 Chevy Coach he bought for $350.

"That car, that was in here," Mary Anne said, pointing to the diary. "My husband took it out without and took a bunch of guys. They went somewhere on the railroad, and he dented it, and they come home, and the kids try to pound it out."

The two women have even determined that they have mutual friends and are shocked something so small could have such an impact.

"We cleaned the house out in Forty Fort, and apparently we were guilty of getting rid of this, which I feel very bad about. But it was meant to be, and we got it, and we retrieved it. So my daughter's going to treasure it with her two girls," said Mary Anne.

The two women say they plan to continue to keep in touch.