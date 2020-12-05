Lock Haven University holds virtual graduation celebration

The university said more than 1,200 people were online watching together.

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — Lock Haven University held a virtual graduation celebration on Saturday morning to celebrate the graduating class of 2020.

The video was available for viewing on the school's homepage and through a Facebook live video premiere.

Dr. Robert Pignatello, LHU president, started with an address congratulating the seniors on their graduation and sharing his pride in what they have accomplished this year.

“I wish we were celebrating the completion of your degree together with our Haven Family. All of us gathered as Bald Eagles,” Pignatello said, according to a release. “I wish I was looking out on your smiling faces so I could see what success looks like – in your eyes. To be with our faculty and staff and your families to celebrate this moment is what makes commencement such a special time in your academic career. Even though we can’t be together right now, we will. I assure you, we will.

The video also featured messages from Haleigh Swam, student speaker; Daniel Elby, LHU Council of Trustees chair; Peter Campbell, APSCUF president; Craig Willis, former LHU president and commencement speaker; and several personal messages were offered by LHU alumni from the Class of 1961 to 2019.

A roll call of graduates displayed slides with the names, degrees, honors and photos of nearly 700 graduating seniors.

The slides are available for download so students, family and friends can celebrate the accomplishments of the graduates through sharing the slides on social media.

Pignatello ended the video with a performance by of a song he wrote himself and dedicated to the Class of 2020, called “Seize the Day.”