Local veteran receives Quilt of Valor in Cumberland County

The presentation of the quilt took place during a special ceremony in honor of the Marine Corps veteran

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Cumberland County veteran received a comforting gift in honor of his service on Saturday.

Marine Corps veteran, Tom Steck, got a Quilt of Valor from the Quilt of Valor Foundation during a ceremony in Upper Allen Township.

The organization's mission is to cover all service members and veterans, wounded physically and psychologically with comforting, healing quilts.

Steck said he feels blessed to have received one.

"It's just a very humbling experience," said Steck, "I'm so blessed and I appreciate all these people so much. The fact that these ladies take all that time and sweat and create quilts for people they don't even know, I'm honored by that."