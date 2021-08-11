Avery Soltesz, a talented majorette with Warrior Run High School's marching band, has been recognized as one of the best baton twirlers in the country.

TURBOTVILLE, Pa. — Practice makes perfect is something Warrior Run High School senior Avery Soltesz knows a lot about. Avery has been twirling batons since she was 4 years old.

"I can twirl up to three batons with fire and I can also do four batons without fire," Avery said.

Avery has been a majorette in Warrior Run's marching band since she was in fifth grade.

"She adds that extra little oomph," said Taylor Rhodes, the marching band director. "Not a lot of schools around this area have a majorette, let alone one that does the things that Avery does."

Recently, Avery set her sights on the national stage and won. She became the United States Twirling Open intermediate champion.

"I had to do three of my routines and get the best placement I could and not drop the baton. That's the rules; to not drop it and you get more points."

Rhodes is not surprised.

"She's incredibly impressive with all of her tricks, tosses the baton up in the air higher than I've ever seen, and then her fire baton is also something that's really impressive."

Avery says she gets that a lot. She practices at least four days a week and says she hopes to twirl in college.

"Usually in school, I'm that shy girl that is quiet but when I get out on the field I can be myself. I can perform and show others what I love to do and hopefully inspire others to do the same."