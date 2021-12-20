Local team organizes 'Shop With A Cop' event

With more than $1,000 raised through community donations, the event gave the kids a chance to buy things on their Christmas list for both themselves and others.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Penn State Harrisburg basketball team, in partnership with Middletown Police Detective Adam Tankersley, organized a "Shop With A Cop" event at an Ollie's in Harrisburg for 15 kids from Middletown and Steelton.

Organizers say it was heartwarming to see members of the community giving back.