Local team organizes 'Shop With A Cop' event

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Penn State Harrisburg basketball team, in partnership with Middletown Police Detective Adam Tankersley, organized a "Shop With A Cop" event at an Ollie's in Harrisburg for 15 kids from Middletown and Steelton.
With more than $1,000 raised through community donations, the event gave the kids a chance to buy things on their Christmas list for both themselves and others.
Organizers say it was heartwarming to see members of the community giving back.
For the full story, check out the clip above.