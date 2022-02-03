Local Syrian community members reflect on the ongoing conflict

After a successful U.S. military strike, Syrian community members in Pennsylvania share their thoughts.

President Biden announced that Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, a key leader of the terrorist group ISIS, died during an overnight raid carried out by U.S. military forces in Syria.

"Thanks to the bravery of our troops, this horrible terrorist leader is no more," Biden said from the White House. "Our forces carried out the operation with their signature preparation and precision."

When asked about the ongoing conflict and military strike, president of the Syrian American Amarian organization in Pennsylvania, Aziz Whebey, said when incidents like this occur, the Syrian people suffer the most.

“It's a war zone over there," Whebey noted.

"The presence of the military, all over the Syrian nation…may put the people in danger. However, as a Syrian American community, we support every mission that they take against terrorism. What happened today was a great victory against terrorism.”

Al-Qurayshi, also known as Hajji Abdullah, took over as head of ISIS in 2019.

Syria Civil Defense said that at least 13 people were killed during the operation, including four women and six children.

For local Lancaster business owner, Salah Khilo, the news is heart-wrenching.

A Syrian refugee, he and his family fled in 2015 from the war-torn area and settled in Lancaster.

Khilo said his hope for Syria is peace.