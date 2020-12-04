Local shop supports UPMC workers with 'Heroes' balloon arrangement

Karen Sawyer, The Balloon Boutique owner and lead artist, hopes to bring smiles to health care workers and remind everyone that there is hope and kindness out there even in these uncertain times.

"Some people are using the messages of 'Stay Home', 'Be Kind', 'Be Safe', and I personally just wanted to spotlight the heroes. Those people that put themselves on the front line. I feel that they're being selfless, courageous, and it is an ultimate sacrifice. So we put it here, at the campus of the hospital," said Sawyer.