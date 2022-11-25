Tanger Outlets in Lancaster prepare for Black Friday shoppers

The National Retail Federation is expecting around 114 million Americans to shop during Black Friday.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The parking lot of Tanger Outlets in Lancaster sits quiet and empty on Thanksgiving Day. Soon, however, thousands of people will flood in to kick off Black Friday.

“When everyone is doing their gifting needs, that’s when we historically see lots of long lines," said Monica Trego, a spokesperson for the Tanger Outlets in Lancaster.

The outlets are set to welcome shoppers from across Central Pa. throughout the day. The National Retail Federation is expecting around 114 million Americans to shop during Black Friday. That equates to nearly $950 billion in retail sales.

Trego says their retailers prepare differently heading into peak holiday shopping.

“It is the end of the year, so certainly the retailers offer their deepest discounts to move more inventory," said Trego.

She expects Black Friday sales to cause long lines at each storefront. Shoppers are advised to lay out Black Friday shopping plans, before going out and filling up their Christmas stockings.