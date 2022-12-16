Local restaurants and grocery stores feel impact of vegetable shortages

In November, the cost of vegetables saw a 38% increase when compared to October. Vegetables saw an 80% increase from last year.

LEMOYNE, Pa. — Droughts in the Western US are causing supply crunches with vegetables, as well as increasing prices.

According to the Department of Labor, the cost of vegetables saw a 38% increase from October to November. The overall cost of vegetables saw an 80% increase from last year.

Local shoppers are starting to take notice.

“Everything has escalated from the smallest item," said Paula Bintavihok, a local shopper at Karns Foods. “A lot of places are out of things and that’s a problem too, especially at this time of year."

At Karns Foods in Lemoyne, Cumberland County, romaine lettuce has seen a significant increase in price over the past few weeks. Andrea Karns says the store has shifted to buying hydroponics for a lot of its fresh produce.

“They’re able to really control the environment and make sure everything is coming through," said Karns. "It’s not being affected by drought or growing seasons.”

Even local restaurants like Vito’s Italian Ristorante in Camp Hill are not immune to changes in vegetable prices.

“I used to pay $30 a case, a nice and heavy, full case of lettuce," said owner Vito Serradella. "Now we pay almost $100 and it’s half empty.”

Serradella says he remains hopeful for lower vegetable prices next year.

“I hope things go better so I don’t have to raise my prices.”

Despite the higher prices, Karns shoppers are committed to purchasing fresh produce.