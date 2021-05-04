Local restaurant gives back, serves free Easter meals

This year, Gus's Keystone Family Restaurant hoped to help nearly 2000 people, by serving free Easter meals between the two locations.

Gus's Keystone Family Restaurant in Mount Joy served up a free Easter meal drive thru on Sunday.

Last year, hundreds of people showed up for the drive-thru meals at both locations in Mounty Joy and Ephrata.

This year, they hoped to serve nearly 2,000 people between both locations.