Local restaurant gives back, serves free Easter meals

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A local restaurant helped feed families on Easter Sunday by serving free meals.
Gus's Keystone Family Restaurant in Mount Joy served up a free Easter meal drive thru on Sunday.
Last year, hundreds of people showed up for the drive-thru meals at both locations in Mounty Joy and Ephrata.
This year, they hoped to serve nearly 2,000 people between both locations.
Gus Koureglis, founder of Gus's Keystone Family Restaurant says that he felt in his heart that he needed to give back to thank the government and community for helping them survive the pandemic.