Local reaction to death of Queen Elizabeth II

The late monarch was an iconic symbol to Americans from all walks of life.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITITZ, Pa. — The news of Queen Elizabeth’s death spread quickly across Central Pa.

Dozens of people took to the Bulls Head Public House in Lititz, Lancaster County to raise a glass for the late Queen.

“She was a remarkable lady, from being a young child through her long monarchy," said Denny Hines, a patron.

“She’s seen so much history and she was a powerhouse of a lady," said customer Laura Gaughan.

Through her 70-year reign on the British throne and countless TV shows and documentaries, Queen Elizabeth was adored by Americans from all walks of life.

“Recently, I’ve started watching ‘The Crown,’" said fellow customer Christine McAdams. "It meant a lot for me to watch that show because I’ve followed the Royals my whole entire life.”

“I always saw somebody who reminded me a little bit of one of my grandma’s, who could be very compassionate and humble, yet stern at certain times," said Scott Foulkrod, a pop culture, law, and philosophy professor at Harrisburg University.

Foulkrod says the impact of Queen Elizabeth on American culture can be explained in a number of ways. From the shared common culture between the US and UK to the idealized visions of royalty.

“I think it really comes down to the fact that we like this romantic notion of the royals in a foreign land, but that isn’t a monarchy over us," said Foulkrod.

As Prince Charles makes his transition to King, Foulkrod says Queen Elizabeth’s reign will be remembered for many years to come.

“We’ve certainly studied Queen Victoria a long time before her," said Foulkrod. "I think we’ll mostly look back on her reign with fondness.”