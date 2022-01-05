Local police department receives new motorcycle from annual 9/11 event

The York County Regional Police Department won the bike during America's 911 Foundation 9/11 ride last August.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Regional Police Department is the proud owner of a brand-new Harley Davidson police motorcycle.

Representatives from America’s 911 foundation presented their 2022 Harley Police Bike to the department on Saturday, who won the motorcycle during the foundation’s annual 911 ride last August. Two York County Regional motor officers were among dozens of police officers that escorted last year’s ride and won the bike in a drawing.

Roger Flick, an Executive Board Member for America’s 911 foundation, says it’s a small way of saying thank you to a police department that does so much.

“These guys put their lives on the line every day,” says Fick. “It’s a small token of our appreciation that we just want to thank you for what you do for your communities and what you do for us, keeping us safe on our ride.”

The new motorcycle will join other bikes the department already uses on patrol.

"They’re usually used for traffic and ceremonies escorts, parades, things like that but, when you have traffic enforcement and traffic congestion then they are easier to move then in a patrol car,” says York County Regional Police Chief Tim Damon.

Since 2001, America’s 911 foundation has hosted a charity motorcycle ride that visits all three 911 terror attack sites and raises scholarship money for children of first responders.

In 2021 alone, America's 911 foundation presented $30,000 worth of college scholarships to 15 children of first responders, donated $3,000 to area fire departments, and set aside $30,000 for scholarships this year.