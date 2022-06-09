Local nonprofit promoting tiny home community for veterans

Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania hopes to help veterans struggling with homelessness by building temporary housing.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Members of Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania gathered in Lancaster to present their plan to help homeless veterans in Central PA — by providing them with temporary housing in tiny homes.

“It’s going to be their place to stay, keep, and maintain while they’re in our community, but it’s also one that they’re going to graduate from and moving back into society," said Thomas Zimmerman, co-founder of Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania.

Zimmerman says there are about 1,000 veterans struggling with homelessness in Pennsylvania, with about 30 of them in Dauphin County. He says Veterans Outreach will be building a tiny home community for veterans in Harrisburg, on a five-acre plot of land next to PennDOT Headquarters.

The 220 square-feet homes will come fully furnished.

“They will have a full bed, they will have a full shower and bathroom, they will have a little desk and kitchenet area," explained Zimmerman, "They will not have a full kitchen because that will be done in the community center with all of the veterans.”

“It is a tiny home village, with 15 homes built in a heart-shaped formation because we all have a heart for vets," said Joann Tresco. "And the heart of it will be a community center that will provide transitional services for service members because our goal is to take them off the streets and back into society.”

Zimmerman is hoping to get all permits approved in to complete the project by the Fall of 2023. For now, he’s working on fundraising efforts to cover the construction costs.

“We need to raise money, we need to raise awareness, we need help, and we want the community to support us.”