Local nonprofit offering Ukrainian refugees resettlement services

CWS Harrisburg works to help refugees adjust to life in the U.S. Volunteers offer job assistance, file legal paperwork, and help meet health needs.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Thousands of Ukrainian refugees will be spending their first Christmas in the United States.

In Harrisburg, local nonprofit Church World Service (CWS) is working with families to help establish themselves in the Commonwealth.

"It is really overwhelming to start a new life here, but a lot of people have been waiting so long to move here," said Rachel Landis, a resettlement case worker with CWS Harrisburg.

Landis assists 15 Ukrainian refugees through CWS Harrisburg's "Uniting for Ukraine" program. The program offers employment and legal services for asylum-seekers who arrived in Pennsylvania.

“[Our roles include] finding them jobs, enrolling the children in school, and filling out a lot of paperwork for them and all those official things," said Landis.

One of those refugees is 23-year-old Mykola Khyzhko, who moved from eastern Ukraine to Harrisburg back in September. Since arriving in Pennsylvania, he is set to start a new job and is working on getting his driver's license.

“I’m a little bit crazy driving, but I’m trying my best," said Khyzhko. “My Ukrainian driver’s license isn’t valid here. I’m hoping I will get my American driver’s license here soon, but I need my Social Security number first.”

Landis said the refugees in the Uniting for Ukraine Program settled in the region through private sponsors. She added the work done by volunteers and sponsors goes a long way in helping them through the resettlement process.

“The private sponsors are opening up their homes to Ukrainians, whether they knew them or not," said Landis. "So, they’ve been going above and beyond with their support for these clients.”

Mykola says he’s starting his new job in January and is volunteering as a translator for other refugees in the program, and is looking forward to celebrating Christmas in the U.S.

“We celebrate New Year’s how you celebrate Christmas here, so it’s like an American thing but I’m excited anyway," said Mykola.