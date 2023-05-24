37 Lancaster County schools will receive hundreds of instruments for their music programs

Music For Everyone in Lancaster is donating instruments to 37 schools across Lancaster County.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANCASTER, Pa. — Students in Lancaster County are in for a treat.

Music For Everyone (MFE), a non-profit in Lancaster, is giving away nearly 900 musical instruments, valued at around $80,000 to 37 Lancaster County schools on Wednesday.

This is a part of their Great Grant Give-Out, where local schools could apply for instruments for their classrooms. MFE worked with an international instrument retailer to supply their grants. It's an investment they say is necessary for success in schools.

"Programs need musical instruments and need to have strong music programs," said MFE Assistant Executive Director Brendan Stengle. "If you have strong music programs. You have strong schools."

The organization and the awarded schools believe the initiative goes beyond the classroom.

"Music is so much more than music," said Stengle. "It's about more than the feel-good. It's about building brains, it's about critical thinking, social skills, and community building."

"It gives kids a different outlet in their education career, gives them something to look forward to," said Lincoln Middle School Music Teacher Nathan Wingert. "It's really given them some excitement, some happiness."

While MFE was able to grant a significant amount of money, Stengle said the organization received requests for over $230,000.

He said they hope they can close these gaps in music education and increase funding for the future.

“We are going to work diligently over the next decade," said Stengle. "We imagine a world where teachers don’t need to request a whole lot of things because a lot of their music programs are fully met.”

The instruments will be distributed to teachers and students at E.R. Martin Elementary in Lancaster from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24.

This year's grant award recipients are as follows:

Adamstown Elementary School

Bear Creek School

Boys & Girls Club of Lancaster

Brecknock Elementary School

Burrowes Elementary School

Conestoga Valley Elementary Schools

Conestoga Valley High School

Crispus Attucks Community Center

Donegal Primary School

E.R. Martin School

Elizabethtown Area Middle School

Farmdale Elementary School

Fulton Elementary School

Garden Spot High School

Hamilton Elementary School

Hans Herr Elementary School

Hempfield School District

John Beck, Kissel Hill, John Bonfield Elementary Schools

King Elementary School

Lafayette Elementary School

Lincoln Middle School

Martin Meylin Middle School

Mountville Elementary School

New Holland Elementary School

Park Elementary School and Taylor Middle School

Pequea Valley High School

Price Elementary School

Reynolds Middle School

Ross Elementary School

Smith Wade El Elementary School

Smoketown Elementary School

Swift and Smith Middle Schools

The Mix at Arbor Place

Warwick High School

Warwick School District

Washington Elementary School