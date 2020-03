David Bray, a musician in York County, plays music live on social media for people isolating at home due to COVID-19.

Singer and songwriter, David Bray, played patriotic songs outside of Brewvino in Dover Township on Saturday.

People were not able to gather around him because of social distancing amid COVID-19 fears.

However, he went live on social media to sing a message for people at home to push through and never lose hope.