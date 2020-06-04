Local man hopes to help with personal protective equipment supply shortage

Trevor Cluck put his skills and 3D printer to work to help the healthcare industry deal with supply shortage one face shield at a time.

Trevor Cluck, former owner of a sign studio put his 3D printer to work.

He uses plastic sheets and other materials to make face shields.

The process takes about an hour and he can do about 7 or 10 per day.

Cluck said he's glad he can offer his assistance to first responders and healthcare workers in this critical time of need.

"I realize other crises have happened in the past, in human history, but it's a first. One of the first real opportunities I've had to help out others and medical professionals basically right there on the front lines," said Cluck.

Cluck said the masks can be easily taken apart, cleaned, then put back together for reuse.

He's donating them to first responders and healthcare workers.