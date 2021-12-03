Local leaders address hate crimes against Asian Americans & Pacific Islanders

The virtual ‘no hate on our state town hall’ is aiming to raise awareness and provide the tools necessary to combat this issue.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — “Hate and racism have no place in Pennsylvania,” said Stephanie Sum from the Asian American Affairs Commission.

The rise of hate crimes against Asian Americans and pacific islanders in the US has left those communities fearful for their lives.

Pennsylvania State Police say they’ve had only one reported case of anti- Asian bias since the pandemic started.

However, he says that’s no cause for celebration.

“We know these instances are occurring and we know they’re under reported. In addition to that we know the victim is reluctant to report it or there may be some language barrier,” said Lieutenant William Slaton

State Representative Patty Kim says those incidents are under reported because victims tend to not want to call any more attention to themselves.

“I think people who are actual victims of hate crimes tend to be just like if I ignore it, put it under the rug it will go away. But we need to have that information so that we can direct resources from this data,” said Rep. Kim

The virtual ‘no hate on our state town hall’ is aiming to raise awareness and provide the tools necessary to combat this issue.

“Set up a Pennsylvania wide anti- Asian hate crime and discrimination database by collecting data and stories from the community and formatting them into periodical reports to the government agencies and communities,” said Sun.

They say they hope to utilize this report and data to work on structural reform and resource equity.

Work is also underway to build a statewide directory of resources, government agencies, and communities organizations to provide services and support.

Resource links to report hate crimes:

https://www.attorneygeneral.gov/protect-yourself/civil-rights/hate-crime/

tips@pa.gov