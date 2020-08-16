Local Instacart shopper is making a difference in our community

After losing someone close due to COVID-19, Jane Singer is helping the vulnerable population stay safe by providing services through Instacart.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — “I’ve been solving grocery problems and retail problems pretty much all my life," Jane Singer explains.

Singer is a local Instacart shopper who’s been giving back to the community one grocery trip at a time. She says, “I’d like to help if I can. It’s just a good way to be passing the time right now.”

Singer joined the Instacart team back in February. Early on, she says the supply chain for grocery stores was very taxed, shelves were empty in places and items were hard to get.

“I want people to do what they need to do to keep themselves safe and that is something that this service provides," Singer explains.

The people who Singer has delivered to hold a special place in her heart.

She says, “You get to connect with people and I’ve just met some really great people, had some really funny experiences.”

One particular delivery was to a group that was putting together care packages for health care professionals that service the COVID ICU floors at Geisinger Holy Spirit. This experience still rolls through her mind.

Singer recalls, “I’m up there, I’m about to turn around and go back down and get the last of the stuff and I turn around and I see my car… rolling down the hill."

Thankfully, she caught her mini cooper at the end of the block, but to this day she and the customer who is now a friend still reminisce.

Singer says, “It’s just one of those things that was hilarious and funny all in the name of doing something good for others. It provided a lot of entertainment for a lot of people.”

This Instacart shopper cherishes the wonderful memories she’s made, but she also understands the severity of the situation after losing someone very close to COVID-19.

Singer explains, “I still sometimes see them and they’ll say through the door ‘We’re staying in’ and I was like yes, I want you to be safe, I’m glad you’re doing this, because I know… you just can’t be too sure.”