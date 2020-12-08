Local gym instructor takes workouts virtual in hopes of helping people stay in shape during the COVID-19 pandemic

Gyms have re-opened, but many people are still choosing to workout from the comfort of their homes.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Added stress, plenty of comfort food, and the fear of potentially contracting COVID-19 at the gym have all contributed to “COVID curves” and the “Quarantine 15”. Now, one local gym instructor has come to the rescue with what she calls her ‘Limitless Virtual Gym’.

Gina Eason says, “I know how hard quarantine was, and I know how hard it is when you deal with people – their schedules changing and the norm is not the norm anymore. People’s health is so important and so I wanted to have something for them to look forward to every single day. I wanted them to know they have someone rooting for them and caring for them.”

Before COVID-19, Eason was a gym instructor at Gold’s Gym in York. Now, Gina is instructing virtually and creating an environment where everyone can workout from the comfort of their own home.

Eason explains, “I opened up a virtual gym, absolutely free. We came up with a whole schedule – I did two classes Monday through Friday and one class on Saturdays and Sundays.”

The feedback she’s gotten since the beginning has been nothing short of amazing.

“I actually got a phone call today that one of the women went in for a checkup and they said her heart was in such good shape, like a 16-year-old – and she’s in her 60s," Eason explains.

The bond that these gym warriors have created is one that cannot be broken.

Eason says, “It’s a place where people can feel safe and there’s no judgment. It’s really cool because the majority of people put their cameras on and so there’s that accountability, right there.”

You can find links to the zoom workouts on Gina’s Facebook Group called “Healthy Choice… Healthy You”. Even though gyms have re-opened in some capacity, Gina doesn’t have any plans to close her virtual gym.