Two local groups organize community cleanup in Harrisburg areas

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A collaboration between an online podcast and a clothing brand brought people together to clean up Harrisburg on Saturday.
"Born For This" and "Live From The Gazebo" organized this group effort to beautify the streets.
They started by picking up trash in two areas around Memorial Park and Market Street.
Organizers said the cleanup is a great way for the brands to interact with the community and do something positive.
"This city has a lot of negative press sometimes. We get a lot of negative publicity and I think that there's a lot of great people and a lot of great innovators that come through and are trying to do good for the city, not just for themselves and their artistry," said Tyler Vaupel, creator and host of Live From The Gazebo Podcast, "We wanted to do something that brought the community together but also highlight both of our brands too in a positive way and the city too."
The group invited volunteers to play mini-golf after the cleanup.
Event organizers also handed out free t-shirts and food.