Local woman cheers on her grandson in Little League World Series

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — One local woman is grabbing her popcorn and foam finger as she gears up to cheer her grandson on in the Little League World Series.

MariAlice McVey is a resident of Willow Valley Communities in West Lampeter Township, Lancaster County. Her grandson Ryan plays left field and third base for the Upper Providence Township Little League team out of Montgomery County, the Mid-Atlantic champs.

McVey says she is thrilled to watch the team compete and hopes that the Championship trophy will stay in Pennsylvania.

"I've watched these kids play since they were seven," she said. "I hope that Pennsylvania will rally behind these kids."