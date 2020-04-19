Local food pantry holds food drive, offers service to people in need

Food pantry wants to spread the word out to people about their ability to provide food donations.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Dauphin County food bank hosted a food drive today to help people struggling to afford a meal.

Volunteers at the Middletown Area Interfaith Food Bank began collecting donations from homes in Middletown at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

As they fill up on donations, the food bank hopes to get the word out to people in need of food.

Volunteers say not many people are aware they can help meet the needs of the community.

"During this crisis, we've kind of expanded our operation where we are serving more than just the Middletown area," said Britt Strohecker, acting manager at Middletown Area Interfaith Food Bank, "But there hasn't been a whole lot of traffic coming in that's higher than our normal traffic that we receive here. We're out here and available. We're making ourselves known that if people do need help, they shouldn't hesitate in coming down here."

Right now, the food pantry works out of a small grocery store Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.