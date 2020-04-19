Local firefighters rally to hold porch parade in Lancaster County

The Lafayette Volunteer Fire Company sent out crews to answer a call out of the ordinary on Saturday.
A call of solidarity during a pandemic that turned into a porch parade in East Lampeter Township.
Firefighters say they wanted to celebrate the community and remind them that we are all in this together.
"With the COVID crisis going on, we were looking for ways to keep our community engaged since nobody's really allowed to go anywhere or do anything," said Brett Fassnacht, volunteer firefighter, "We were looking for a way to try to break up that routine. So the purpose of today's parade was just to kind of rally the community and show that we're still here and no matter what's going on, that we're gonna be here for them."
This is the first time the fire company organized a porch parade to interact with the community.
Crews were humbled to see the love and support of the people.