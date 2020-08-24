Lancaster County fire department gets rare opportunity to train new firefighters

Local fire department makes sure its crew is prepared for real fire emergencies.

MOUNT JOY, Pa. — Lancaster County firefighters battled a unique house fire in Mount Joy Township to work on different skills and techniques.

"It's really a great opportunity to gain hands-on experience in more of a real-life building," said Middletown Fire Department Assistant Chief, Marc Hershey, "We have walls that can burn, we have ceilings that can burn."

Hershey knows quality training is important for fire crews to know what they're getting into during a real fire.

That's why the fire department held a live-fire training, using a house donated by a local contractor.

Instructors from the Pennsylvania State Fire Academy were on-hand to provide hands-on experience and offer new firefighters the most realistic training they can get before they flip on their truck lights.

"Certainly all of it is controlled but it gives them real-life experience in terms of smoke behavior, heat patterns and that type of thing," said Hershey.

Hershey also says it's a rare opportunity for firefighters. Fire departments first need inspections and approvals from state and local officials to be able to do this.