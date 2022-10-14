Susquehanna Township fire station offers free housing for volunteer firefighters

The 'Live-In' program is designed for people who want to get experience and live out their day-to-day duties as a firefighter.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — In an effort to replenish staffing levels, Rescue Fire Company 37 in Susquehanna Township is offering a unique deal to draw in recruits. It's offering free housing as part of its ‘Live-In’ firefighter program.

"It's been very welcoming and very rewarding," said Nick Castanzo.

Castanzo is one of five live-in volunteers currently residing at Rescue Fire Company 37. He's been part of the program for four years.

The program is designed for people who want to get experience and live out the day-to-day duties of a firefighter.

There is just one catch: live-in firefighters must either be working a full-time job or go to school full-time.

“It really helps out, especially with dorm costs for college students," said Castanzo. "We have about four or five colleges within a mile vicinity of where we are, so it benefits them a lot.”

Live-in firefighters at Rescue 37 are given quality accommodations, including a lounge area and kitchen, a washing machine and dryer, a gym, and individual bedrooms.

"We currently have four rooms with 10 bunks for every live-in, so we can do a maximum of 10 guys," said Castanzo.

As fire companies across the Commonwealth work to increase volunteer staffing to pre-pandemic levels, Rescue Fire Company 37's program is a creative way to train future firefighters.

"Including running calls, training, helping out with events, and being a representative to the community as a whole," said Castanzo.