Local fire departments adjust as gas prices reach record highs in PA

Emergency services in York County are taking a "business as usual" approach as gas prices continue to surge in the state.

YORK, Pa. — As war continues in Ukraine, so does the increase of gas prices in Pennsylvania and around the nation. Wednesday's price per gallon average for diesel fuel in the commonwealth clocked in at $5.27.

"We knew this was coming, beginning with the increase in prices in 2021," said Chief Matt Arnold with York Area United Fire and Rescue (YAUFR).

For a fire company that needs to fill a 60-gallon truck with diesel, these costs add up.

On average, YAUFR pays about $316 each time they fill up their trucks. That cost was more than $100 dollars less at this time last year, when it only took about $200 to fill up a fire truck.

"We budgeted for an increase in fuel costs for 2022," said Arnold. "Obviously, those things have skyrocketed a little bit more than what people thought."

Despite the recent spike in prices, emergency services in our area have no choice but to take a "business as usual" approach.

"There's really no adjustment to make," said Barry Albertson, the director of operations for UPMC's Community Life Team. "We're a 911 service, so when somebody picks up the phone and calls 911 we're going to respond."

Meanwhile, another fire department in York County tried its best to prepare for current conditions.

"When we do our budgets every year, I usually try to add about a 2% increase than what I used for the prior just in case," said Chief Clifton Laughman with West Manchester Township Fire Department. "But that 2% is already out the door based upon what the current prices are."

As the crisis in Ukraine shows little signs of slowing down, it's not clear when fuel prices will stop rising. Until then, fire companies are taking it one gallon at a time.

"We try to make sure that we're going to the gas stations that are the most economical for us," Laughman said.