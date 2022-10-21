Central Pa. fans hyped over Phillies' magical playoff run

This is the deepest playoff run for the Phillies since their last World Series appearance in 2009

LANCASTER, Pa. — Entering Game 3 of the NLCS, the Red Rose City is fully immersed in Red October.

At Bleacher Bums inside Tanger Outlets, Phillies gear is fully stocked to meet the demand of local fans in Lancaster.

“It’s been in high-demand since they made the playoffs and we’re trying our best to get everything as quickly as we can," said Dylan Marchio, an employee at Bleacher Bums.

It’s the Phillies’ first playoff appearance in 11 years and the fans’ enthusiasm is bleeding over to employees at the store.

“I recently just got into baseball. I wasn’t a huge baseball fan for most of my life," said Marchio. "I have never seen a more enthusiastic group of fans than the Phillies community.”

That community showed up in full force at Your Place Restaurant and Pub to watch Game 3 against the San Diego Padres.

“It’s fantastic to have Phillies baseball matter again," said patron Colin Lindsley.

“We never thought that they would make it this far in the playoffs, so it’s been wonderful to keep watching them play," said Robert Mack, a customer.

This is the deepest playoff run for the Phillies since their last World Series appearance in 2009. Fans say the experience is helping bring people together from all across the region.

"Everyone is a Phillies fan and it just brings out that comradery," said patron Susan Mack.

“They’re bringing the baseball vibes back," said Lindsley. "We’ve always had decent football in the area, but it’s nice to get baseball back again.”

With the Phillies just three games away from playing the Fall Classic, many fans are dreaming of another victory parade in downtown Philadelphia.