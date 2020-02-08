Local groups encourage young people to register to vote

With just a few months away from the 2020 presidential election, two Dauphin County groups say it's never to late for people to register to vote.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Two groups in Harrisburg teamed up on Saturday to encourage young people to vote.

Jones Resources and All You Can Inc. hosted the 'Voter Registration Jam' at the Reservoir Park.

The groups encouraged young people to register to vote, which organizers say is a step in the right direction.

Registration stations set up ready to help people with the process to become voters and teach others about the importance of voting.

"Don't complain about these people in the seats, educate yourself. Know who you're pressing the button for. Know who you're going into the building for," said All You Can Inc. founder, Ralph Rodriguez, "This way when you go in you're armed with the knowledge to have people reflect you when they get those seats into position."