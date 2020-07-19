Local organizations hold 'The Cookout' event to promote voter registration in Harrisburg

People stopped by to register to vote, participate in the 2020 Census, explore local vendors’ tents, and grab a free meal.

Capital Rebirth Inc., Be A Man Inc., the Pennsylvania Diversity Coalition, and Harrisburg native Ryan Wellington co-hosted The Cookout in Harrisburg on Saturday.

The event promoted voter registration and participation in the 2020 Census.

Community members stopped by to enjoy food right off the grill and cool off with some drinks for free.

One of the organizers, Mikell Simpson, said the cookout also served as a venue for local vendors to get some businesses.

"We wanted to have some fun with it, turn it into a cookout style, get some local vendors you know from the community. Like I said, a lot of them are suffering because they can't operate inside of their stores. So, being outdoors gives them that chance to provide services and sell their products," said Simpson.